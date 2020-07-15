2 Portland Pickles players test positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Portland Pickles players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

The team said the players, who were not identified, live together. The test results came Wednesday morning.

“They are both doing well and in quarantine,” the team said in a statement online.

As a result of the positive tests, the next seven days’ worth of games has been canceled “to give all players the opportunity to get an additional round of testing,” according to the team.

Anyone who bought tickets can be refunded by emailing info@picklesbaseball.com.

The Pickles play in the South Division of the West Coast League, a premier collegiate summer baseball league based in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia.