PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 42nd annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games is coming to Portland for the first time in July and needs volunteers for a successful event.

The games will showcase more than 400 veterans who are competing in 23 events around the Oregon Convention Center. Mt. Hood Community college will host a swimming event, King Pin Lanes will host bowling and Portland International Raceway will hold a 21K handcycling event.

The games run July 4-9 and are free and open to the public.

“This is huge, not only for our veterans who, on the therapeutic side, they’re leaving their community, their comfort zone and having to navigate our transportation system. Coming to a new city, it’s an opportunity for them to really see that they can get out and about,” Local Chair Shaun Benson said. “For our staff, it’s an opportunity for us to see the other side of the care that we provide – really focusing on what our mission is all about at the VA.”

Benson added, “for the community, it’s an opportunity for us to get out and support our veterans, support the men and women who have given so much.”

Volunteer and Veterans Affairs Nurse Heidi Frawley says the event is a chance for volunteers to support veterans and see the comradery among the athletes, adding, “volunteers will walk away with way more than they give. To see over 400 veterans in wheelchairs accomplishing tasks that are very challenging, coming together with that comradery is a spot in your heart you will never forget.”