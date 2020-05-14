49ers player Kendrick Bourne training in Portland hometown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland native and current San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is taking his offseason to the next level after a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

“I’ve never worked this hard in the offseason,” Bourne said. “After a loss like that, it motivated me so much more. I’m ball in right now.”

Bourne had two catches for 42 yards in the Super Bowl, but he wants to take his training to the next level by training with a former professional and owner of the Grind Time Fit Gym Aaron Woods.

“I am just getting my body right man, my strength, endurance, and mind right,” Bourne said. “I am preparing my body to endure a lot of snaps, I know I will have a bigger role this season and Aaron is helping me prepare for that.”

It’s not every day either that professional athletes choose to come back to their hometowns to train as many have specific locations across the country where they train. For Bourne, he knows coming back to train at home is the right place for him.

“It’s just hometown love, man, coming back here, I’m just trying to put the town on,” He adds “I never trained with Aaron before, but I decided I needed to, I wanted to commit to the process so I’ll be back here the next few years, if not ever.”

Bourne’s trainer also sees Bourne locking in and preparing to carry a larger load this next season.

“At the end of the day he’s a professional, he knows what he’s doing,” Woods said. “I’m just there to help him anyway I can, whether that be physically or mentally, he will be ready for next season.”