Seahawks knock 49ers from unbeaten ranks with OT win

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson high-stepped his way down the sideline before hugging coach Pete Carroll after Jason Myers’ kick split the uprights.

After a wild overtime that featured a rare Wilson interception, a missed field goal by San Francisco and a questionable decision from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the Seahawks had knocked the Niners from the ranks of the unbeaten and made sure the NFC West would remain tight down the stretch.

Myers kicked a 42-yard field goal after Chase McLaughlin missed a kick earlier in overtime, and the Seahawks handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss with a 27-24 victory on Monday night.

“That was the craziest game I’ve ever been a part of,” Wilson said.

Myers gave Seattle (8-2) its second straight overtime win after Wilson got the Seahawks into position with an 18-yard scramble on third-and-3. After being iced by a timeout, Myers delivered one week after missing two field goals and an extra point, moving Seattle on the heels of San Francisco (8-1) in the NFC West.

“We practice these situations every day,” left tackle Duane Brown said. “Russell Wilson is the best quarterback in the league. When you have him under center, I don’t care how much time is on the clock. We feel like we have a chance.”

The Seahawks blew an opportunity to win the game on the opening possession of overtime when Wilson was intercepted at the 4 by Dre Greenlaw.

It was Wilson’s second interception of the season and just the second red-zone interception in overtime in the last 25 years, according to STATS, with Jacoby Brissett having the other in 2017 against San Francisco.

Greenlaw returned it 47 yards to the Seattle 49 and the Niners moved the ball 20 yards before McLaughlin missed badly to the left on a 47-yard attempt. McLaughlin had made his first three field goals after being signed earlier in the week when Robbie Gould went down with a quadriceps injury.

“Just rushed it a little bit, hit it a little high and unfortunately missed it,” McLaughlin said.

The teams then traded punts, the Seahawks took over at their 36 with 1:25 remaining after Jimmy Garoppolo threw three straight incompletions as San Francisco burned only 14 seconds off the clock with Seattle out of timeouts.

“Definitely wish we had taken more time off the clock, but was counting on us catching one of those balls,” Shanahan said.

After the defenses dominated much of the game with each team scoring a defensive touchdown and generating three takeaways apiece in regulation, the quarterbacks traded late drives for field goals that set the stage for overtime.

Wilson drove the Seahawks 47 yards before Chris Carson was stuffed on third-and-1, leading to a 46-yard field goal by Myers with 1:45 to play.

Garoppolo and the Niners took over from there and used short passes to move the ball down to the 29 where McLaughlin kicked a 47-yard field goal with 1 second left to tie it at 24.

MAKING A POINT

The Seahawks shut down San Francisco’s running game, allowing only 3.2 yards per carry and forced Garoppolo into an off night with his receivers contributing with several drops. Garoppolo finished 24 for 48 for 248 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

He was sacked five times and missed injured tight end George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders, who left in the first quarter with a rib injury.

“We wanted to prove we were the best defense on the field today,” Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “We understood what people were thinking because of the last two weeks. we felt like had something to prove.”

CLOWNEY’S DAY

Jadeveon Clowney had his biggest impact since joining Seattle this season. He returned a fumble 10 yards for the Seahawks’ first touchdown, set up another with a strip sack and had five quarterback hits on the day.

BONE HEAD PLAY

The 49ers got a defensive score of their own in the fourth quarter. K’Waun Williams sacked Wilson, knocking the ball loose to right tackle Germain Ifedi. Ifedi tried to run with the ball but Fred Warner knocked it loose again and DeForest Buckner ran it in 12 yards for the score.

“What was he thinking? He thought he was going to score,” coach Pete Carroll said.

BIG PLAY

The Seahawks were poised to take the lead into halftime when D.K. Metcalf took a short pass from Wilson and ran it inside the 5. But as he was fighting for more yardage, safety Jaquiski Tartt ripped it out of his hands at the 2-yard line for an impressive fumble recovery.

DEBUT PERFORMANCES

Diggs started in his first game for Seattle since being acquired last month in a trade from Detroit.

Receiver Josh Gordon also made his Seahawks debut after being claimed off waivers last week from New England. He caught a 13-yard pass to convert a third down on the late field-goal drive in the fourth quarter and another to convert a third down in overtime.

INJURIES

Seahawks: WR Tyler Lockett left with a bruised leg and might have to stay in the Bay Area overnight. TE Luke Willson left with a hamstring injury.

49ers: Sanders (ribs) left in the first quarter. DT D.J. Jones was sidelined later in the first half with a groin injury. LB Azeez Al-Shaair left with a concussion in the third quarter. RB Matt Breida left in the second half with an ankle injury. DL Ronald Blair left the game with a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Week off before visiting Philadelphia on Nov. 24.

49ers: Host Arizona on Sunday.