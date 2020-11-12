6 keys for Beavers to bounce back against Huskies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a disappointing loss to the Washington State Cougars to start their season, the Oregon State Beavers look to bounce back as they travel to Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies.

Here are six keys that need to happen in order for the Beavers to get the win:

Beavers need to be better tacklers

After a very disappointing season opener performance by the Beavers defense, this week they must attack the issue at hand which has been tackling. For the past six seasons, the defense has struggled to wrap up and secure tackles and in their first game against the Cougars, it looks like the problem still stands for the Beavers. Against a very talented Huskies team, the Beavers will have buckle down as a unit or they will see much of the same results as they did against the Cougars.

Tristan Gebbia needs to start fast

In the game against Washington State, Tristan Gebbia struggled in the first half of the game. He looked timid, nervous, and very out of character. It could have been nerves, or knocking rust off of his first game. Regardless, he did not perform well in the first half. The second half for Gebbia was completely different though. It was impressive how he was commanding the offense, making quick and decisive decisions, and overall helping the offense look much more productive; however, it was too little too late. Gebbia and the Beavers offense cannot afford a slow start against the Huskies or they will fall behind big. He needs to come out much like he did in the second half from the jump.

Come out and play with some fire

Excitement and effort should never be in question when it comes to the opening game of the season. Unfortunately for the Beavers, it seemed like they were not too excited to play their first game, which led to the Cougars jumping out to a lead early in the game. Against the Huskies, the Beavers need to come out excited to play and look like they are there not only to win the game but have fun as well.

Defensive line needs to be a factor

The defensive line has been a position group that has also struggled on the defensive side of the ball for a very long time for the Beavers. The talent or experience isn’t in question this year when it comes to the Beavers defensive line so they do not have an excuse. In this game against the Huskies, they need to be the hammer and not the nail. Regardless if they get the tackle or not, the defensive line needs to impact the line of scrimmage, push their blocker back and make the linebacker’s job much easier. If they can do this, then the Beavers will have a great chance of slowing down the Huskies offense.

Open up the play book

Aside from having some really spectacular talent on the roster last season, what made the Oregon State offense so entertaining and effective last year was their unorthodox play calling. Misdirection, counters, reverses, flea-slickers — the Oregon State offense had no problem with confusing opposing teams’ defenses and producing big play after big play. Against the Cougars in Week 1, the Beavers play calling seemed to be a little vanilla and predictable. I want to see more of the dynamic and unorthodox play-calling from the Beavers against the Huskies, and keep the defense on his heels.

Feed Jermar Jefferson

Jermar Jefferson came out on fire in the Beavers first game against the Washington State Cougars he racked up over 100 yards on the ground and displayed his excellent ability to break tackles as well as his elite vision to find the holes before they are even there. For the Beavers, they have to get Jefferson going early, feed the young man and let him get into a groove and carve up the Huskies defense until they show they can stop it. Once the Beavers run game success becomes too critical for the Huskies, they will stack the box and be forced to stop the run which will then open up the passing game for the Beavers.