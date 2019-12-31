6 keys for Oregon at the Rose Bowl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The countdown is on for the “Granddaddy of Them All” where Oregon will face the Wisconsin Badgers in Pasadena, California on Wednesday.

Here are six things the No. 6 Ducks need to do in order to get the Rose Bowl win:

1. Slow down Jonathan Taylor

The Badgers have the nation’s best running back in Jonathan Taylor. Taylor, who was a Heisman finalist and was awarded the Doak Walker trophy, stands at 5’10 and weighs 215 pounds, rushed for 1,909 yards this season and 21 touchdowns. He is the Badgers’ main offensive weapon. The Ducks are going to have to slow him down, if he is able to do what he has done all season, then the Ducks could be in for a long game.

2. Justin Herbert needs to seal the deal

This will be Herbert’s last game as a Duck and it could be his most important. Herbert needs to come out and be the big-time player that he has at times shown that he is. If Herbert can play like he did against the Utes, the Ducks offense will have no problem making plays and keeping the Wisconsin defense on their heels. When Herbert is in command and playing well, this offense has no problem racking up points, Herbert needs to come out, sharp, efficient, and aggressive and put a stamp on his Oregon career.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 31: Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks during the Advocare Classic at AT&T Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Oregon lost to Auburn 27-21. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Oregon players Deommodore Lenoir, left, Thomas Graham Jr. and Brady Breeze leap into the stands with Duck fans before the NCAA college football game against Nevada Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 77-6. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

The Oregon Duck, center, joins the student section in a cheer during an NCAA college football game against Montana Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks won 35-3. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Stanford linebacker Casey Toohill (52) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. The Ducks beat Stanford 21-6. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

EUGENE, OREGON – OCTOBER 05: Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks looks to throw the ball while being hit by Cameron Goode #19 of the California Golden Bears in the third quarter during their game at Autzen Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Oregon Duck mascot and the Colorado Buffalo mascot embrace during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 19: Mycah Pittman #4 of the Oregon Ducks runs for a 36 yard touchdown against the Washington Huskies in the fourth quarter during their game at Husky Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – OCTOBER 26: Camden Lewis #49 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates with teammates after kicking the game winning field goal to defeat the Washington State Cougars 37-35 during their game at Autzen Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Kedon Slovis #9 of the USC Trojans throws as he is pressured by DJ Johnson #7, Troy Dye #35 and Isaac Slade-Matautia #41 of the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – NOVEMBER 16: Travis Dye #26 of the Oregon Ducks runs for a 33-yard touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during their game at Autzen Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

An Oregon fan reacts during the final seconds of the team’s NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 31-28. (AP Photo/Matt York)

EUGENE, OREGON – NOVEMBER 30: Oregon Ducks cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. #4 reacts to a play during the first half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – NOVEMBER 30: Offensive lineman Steven Jones #74 and running back KJ Maduike #39 of the Oregon Ducks dance during the second half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won the game 24-10. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Running back CJ Verdell #7 of the Oregon Ducks is congratulated by Ryan Bay #87 after Verdell scored on a three yard touchdown run against the Utah Utes during the first half of the Pac-12 Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium on December 06, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Oregon Ducks players celebrate after the Ducks defeated the Utah Utes 37-15 in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium on December 06, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Oregon Duck stands on the sidelines with a rose after they win the Pac 12 Championship. December 6, 2019 (KOIN)

3. Oregon’s offense: Take what Wisconsin gives you

With the way Wisconsin plays, they want to keep everything in front of them, they don’t want to give up the long ball big play so they allow teams to pick up some easy yards under the coverages. The Ducks do not need to do anything special, what they need to do is take what Wisconsin is going to give. The only thing the Ducks need to do is the same thing they have all year, get their athletes the ball in the open field and let them make a play. If the Badgers force the Ducks to chip away with four yards at a time, then so be it and the Ducks need to take full advantage of that.



4. Stay disciplined on defense

What teams have done defensively all season when playing the Badgers is sell out to the run. Since Jonathan Taylor is so great and the focal point of this Badgers offense, teams will do anything and everything to try and stop him. When defenses do that, guys get out of position and stop doing their assignments. This will open up opportunities for the Badgers QB Jack Coan to make plays with his feet like he did against the Buckeyes. Stopping Jonathan Taylor should be the priority for the Duck but, it can’t allow someone else on the offense to get going. Defensive guys must be disciplined and not get out of position, do their assignment, and trust the scheme that the coaches provide.

5. Win physicality battle

This is a matchup between two programs who have prided themselves on physicality, and it will likely be an old-school smash-mouth football game where both teams are going to bring the hard hits defensively and bring the crushing blocks offensively. The Ducks need to find a way to win the physicality battle much like they did against the Utah Utes in the conference championship game. They were more physical in all aspects of the game which led to the run game flourishing, the defense shutting down the Utes offense, and big plays being made on special teams.

6. Need takeaways

The Badgers offense is nothing flashy, what they do is grind out long drives that result in points on the board. The Ducks are going to need to find ways to get takeaways, they can not let the Badgers chew up time on the clock and grind out long drives and fatigue the Ducks defense. If they do, then the offense is going to have to find ways to consistently score, because by the fourth quarter the defense will be gassed and unable to make a huge impact on the game.