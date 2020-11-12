6 keys for the Ducks against the Cougars

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a dominant 35-14 win over the Stanford Cardinals, the Oregon Ducks look to improve to 2-0 in their abbreviated season as they go on the road to face the Washington State Cougars.

Here are six things that need to happen in order for the Ducks to get the win:

Contain Jayden De Laura

Though he is young, De Laura showed how special he can be at quarterback in Week 1 when he took on the Oregon State Beavers. De Laura finished with two touchdowns through the air and showed his ability to make a play with his feet. For an athletic and fast Ducks defense, this will be their first test against a mobile quarterback. They will need to make De Laura one dimensional by taking away his ability to run the ball.

Run the football

Oregon has some dynamic backs and their three featured backs all have something different about them and how they run the ball. When the Cougars took on the Beavers in Week 1 of the season, they struggled to contain Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson, who racked up three touchdowns more than 100 rushing yards in that game. A good way to establish dominance over an opponent and determine the tempo of a game is to run the ball, and do it effectively. This will be a perfect game for CJ Verdell, Travis Dye, and Cyrus Habibi-Likio to take over the game and put the offense on their backs.

Need to be great open field tacklers

The Cougars play a “Run and Shoot” style offense, which allows receivers to adjust their routes based on what the coverage of the defense is in. This means for the most part, receivers will make the adjustment that will get them open. This also means the Cougars can get their playmakers the ball in the open field and let them go to work much like they did against the Beavers. The Ducks are going to have to be great open field tacklers and be very precise while on defense. If the Ducks can be great open field tacklers, they can contain the Cougars offense and hold them to minimal gains. But if they cannot, then the Ducks could be in for a long night.

Get the receivers the ball over the top

The Ducks are loaded at receiver with Johnny Johnson III, Mycah Pittman, and Jaylon Redd. Once they establish the run and force the Cougars to sell out and stop the run by loading the box, the Ducks will be able to go over the top to these guys. With the amount of athletic ability and talent these receivers have, the Cougars are going to have a hard time containing all three of these guys.

Tyler Shough has to be ready for the pressure

In the Cougars first game against the Beavers, they brought a ton of pressure and tried to get quarterback Tristan Gebbia uncomfortable and lay some hits on him. I expect the Cougars to do the exact same thing against Tyler Shough and the Ducks. Shough is going to have to be ready for this kind of pressure and still remain focused, calm and composed and still make the right reads and decisions in the passing game. He will also need to take care of the ball, but from what we witnessed in week one from Shough, this won’t be a problem for him.

Limit the turnovers

The Ducks have a very talented team and sometimes this can overcome bad play or turnovers. In Week 1 against, the Ducks had two turnovers and still handily beat the Cardinals 35-14. Though the Ducks roster is more talented than the Cougars, turnovers are what give underdog teams life and a chance to beat you. Better ball security, as well as better decision making will be key for the Ducks as they go on the road to face the Cougars.