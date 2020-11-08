6 takeaways from Beavers 38-28 loss to Cougars

PORTLAND (KOIN) — The Oregon State Beavers opened up the 2020 football season with a 38-28 loss to the Washington state Cougars. Here are six takeaways from the game.

Defensive line was disappointing

I raved about the potential of this Beavers defense all off-season. But, in their first game against the Cougars, their performance was extremely disappointing. They did not provide any pressure on freshman quarterback Jayden De laura. They also didn’t have the fight or push in them like many fans thought going into this season, a very disappointing night for the Beavers defensive front.

Jefferson found the wave, but the Beavers didn’t ride it

Jefferson is the most talented player on the Beavers offense and he showed why against the Cougars. He racked up 20 carries for 120 yards and three touchdowns on the night which was by far the most productive for the offense. But, many were left questioning why the Beavers went away from giving Jefferson the ball more and allowing him to create the big plays like he can. Regardless of what the reasonings were, Jefferson found his groove, but the Beavers did not continue to feed him the ball which then, resulted in the offense continuing to struggle all night.

Gebbia struggle

Beavers starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia struggled tonight against the Cougars. As the quarterback, you are the leader of the offense and set the tone for the rest of the players and the unit. Saturday night, he struggled to find his rhythm and get the offense going as they struggled as a unit on the night.

Beavers defense struggled to tackle

A problem for the last four or five years on the Beavers defense has been tackling. After a very successful scrimmage before the season started, it had looked as if the Beavers finally addressed their tackling struggles as they put on an impressive performance. In the first game against the Cougars, the Beavers tackling struggles seem to have never left. Play after play, the Beavers would have the ball carrier for the Cougars wrapped up. But, the Beavers just couldn’t finish the job, players would break tackles, and it would result in huge gains for the Cougars.

True freshman Jayden De Laura

For a true freshman, De laura played a phenomenal game. There was virtually nothing that Oregon State could do to get the kid uncomfortable. As a kid who never played a single snap as a college football player, he was calm, cool, and collected, and with basically no pressure from the Beavers defense, he was able to pick and choose where he wanted to place the ball as well as set the tempo for the Cougars offense.

Washington State just played the cleaner game

First games of the season are always rough and sloppy ones. Players are rusty, they miss assignments, and teams just don’t play the cleanest games. In the first games usually, the team that plays the cleaner game and makes the least amount of mistakes is the team that wins. Against the Cougars, it was very clear that the Beavers were out matched and out played by the Cougars. Too many mistakes from the Beavers on both sides of the ball cost them the game, whether that was blown assignments, missed blocks, or missed tackles, the Beavers just didn’t have it on this night.