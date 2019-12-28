6 things to know about the Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor celebrates a touchdown against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 35-14. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon and Wisconsin are gearing up to face one another in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Here are six things to know about the Badgers ahead of their match-up with the Ducks.

1. Jonathan Taylor

The Badgers have the nation’s best running back in Jonathan Taylor. Taylor, who was a Heisman finalist and was awarded the Doak Walker trophy, stands at 5’10 and weighs 215 pounds, rushed for 1,909 yards this season and 21 touchdowns. He is the Badgers’ main offensive weapon.

2. The overall 2019 season

The Wisconsin Badgers won the Big Ten conferences’ West Division finishing the regular season with a record of 10-3 and went 7-2 in conference play losing to Ohio State and Illinois.

3. 2010s wasn’t the best decade for Roses

The Badgers have been successful in bowl games as they have won their last five. But, they have struggled when playing in the Rose Bowl, losing all three appearances they’ve had since 2011.

4. Ducks face a solid defense

The Badgers have a very good defense, currently ranked 10th in the nation in opponents points per game. The Badgers only allow 10.9 on average.

5. Keep an eye on Biadasz

Tyler Biadasz, the starting center for the Badgers, was recently awarded the Rimington Trophy. The junior is also a potential prospect for next year’s NFL draft.

6. “Coach Dad”

Paul Chryst, the Badgers’ head coach, has been extremely successful in his five seasons at Wisconsin, tallying a record of 52 wins and just 15 losses in his tenure. So far, the Badgers have won every post-season bowl game with “Coach Dad” leading the way.