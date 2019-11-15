6 things to look for in the Beavers vs Sun Devils game

Here are some key elements to keep an eye on as the Beavers face the Sun Devils

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State is looking to recover after a tough loss at home to the Washington Huskies last week with a matchup against Arizona State this weekend.

Here are some key elements to keep an eye on as the Beavers take the field:

1. ASU Pass defense

The Sun Devils pass defense ranks amongst the worst in the country, coming in at 114th. The Devils, on average, give up about 269 yards a game and also give up 7.4 yards per attempt. This is a perfect opportunity for the wide receiver group to get back on track and expose this team. Isaiah Hodgins will be the focus for the Sun Devils so players such as Tyjon Lindsey, Trevon Bradford and Noah Togai can all have a huge game.

2. Can’t let Eno Benjamin get in his grove

We know what Benjamin can do, and while the all-American running back isn’t having the jaw-dropping season that he did last year, he certainly is still more than capable of having a huge game. He is still a very polished running back who is going to break 1,000 yards this season. If the Beavers want to win this game, the first step is stopping this guy.

3. Offensive line needs to show up

The Beavers line cannot afford to be dominated like it was last week against Washington. The offensive line gave Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton little to no time and made it impossible for the offense to get things rolling. It also made it tough for the running backs to find any holes and to get anything positive going for them. The Sun Devils bring a ton of pressure and they need to do their part to help out the offense.

4. Contain Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels

The freshman is a spectacular athlete, he can beat you with his arm and his legs. The Beavers have had a hard time in the past containing quarterbacks that are threats with their legs; however, this year it is different because the defensive line is full of athletes, and more importantly, Hamilcar Rasheed showed against the Wildcats that he alone can almost eliminate the quarterback’s ability to run. He and the rest of the defensive line will need to show up again and force Daniels to throw.

5. Luton needs to get the ball out quick

Since Arizona State is going to consistently put on the pressure, as a quarterback, Luton is going to need to be quick and decisive when throwing the ball. When the Sun Devils bring pressure, it’s all about a numbers game. They will bring more players than the Beavers offensive line can handle. So Luton is going to need to have a quicker internal clock than he usually would.

6. Utilize the screen game

With the amount of pressure the Sun Devils are going to bring, this is going to open up a ton of opportunity for the Beavers to take advantage of the screens. Whether it be to running backs Artavis Pierce or Jermar Jefferson, or to a receiver like Tyjon Lindsey and Travon Bradford, the Beavers need to allow the Sun Devils to bring their pressure and dump off screens to these guys and let them make plays in open field and pick up chunk plays at a time.