6 things to look out for in Blazers vs. Grizzlies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Trail Blazers have almost completed their quest to finding themselves a spot in the NBA’s play-in series this year. The last test they have is facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies this weekend.

Here are six key things to watch for ahead of today’s match-up:

1. The Blazers need some more Dame time

Damian Lillard has been putting up just flat out absurd numbers for the Blazers since the NBA restart, and many are considering Lillard the MVP of the NBA restart. In a big game like this one, with the Blazers playoff hopes and season on the line, the Blazers will need “Dame Time” to pull through one last time on both ends of the floor. When its Dame Time, the entire Blazers team plays better. They will need him big time against the Grizzlies if they want to win.

2. Impact of CJ McCollum’s injury

It;s no secret that CJ’s game seemed to be a little off when the NBA season returned. But now his injury has been brought to light, this has proven to be quite the blow to the Blazers. With CJ being the second-best player on the team, the Blazers usually look for him if Lillard is having an off night. Luckly, Lillard has been playing phenomenal for the past few games, but the Grizzlies will likely double team Damian Lillard in order to get the ball out of his hands so CJ is going to have to muster up and strength that he can and fight through his lower back injury to help elevate the Blazers over the Grizzlies.

3. Which Whiteside will show up for the Blazers?

After having his minutes cut down due to Jusuf Nurkic returning to the center position for the blazers, Hassan Whiteside has been tasked with coming off the bench and bringing energy to the second unit. At times, we have seen Whiteside completely dominate as a starter and have a huge impact on both sides of the floor. Other times though, he seems to lack the big time energy the Blazers expect from him. In this do-or-die game against the Grizzlies, I think Whiteside is going to be an “X-Factor” in this game whether that be for good or bad.

4. Avoiding another disappointing third quarter

At times it is very frustrating to watch the Blazers come out of halftime. For much of the season, it’s been the players who will be playing extremely well throughout the first half of their game, then come out in the third quarter and look like a completely different team. If there was every a time that the Blazers will need to come out of the half and play even better its now. This Grizzlies team is full of young energetic athletic players and if they extend the lead far enough in the third quarter if the Blazers were to play bad, I am not sure they could receiver and come back and win the game.

5. Blazers have to get back in transition defense

The Memphis Grizzlies are a very young and athletic team that can run the floor and plays at a very high tempo. The Blazers have had their struggles on the defensive side of the ball at times the last couple of games. I think the Grizzlies could really expose the defensive struggle the Blazers have been having. The guys need to sprint back on defense and stop the Grizzlies from running the floor in transition and getting easy baskets.

6. Get Memphis in foul trouble

Last time the Blazers took on the Grizzlies, Portland did a great job of attacking the rim and forcing Memphis to foul. More importantly, the Blazers forced the Grizzlies to sit their starting center Jonas Valanciunas because he got in foul trouble early. This then opened the opportunity for center Jusuf Nurkic to dominate in the paint. This also will force the Grizzlies to not be as aggressive defensively because if they are, it could result in a foul and free throws.