PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 6A state championships are coming to Hillsboro Stadium Friday, and you can catch all the action on Portland’s CW.

The 8-4 North Salem Vikings will take on 7-5 Westview Wildcats at 11 a.m. in the inaugural Columbia Cup Championship. At 2 p.m., unbeaten Sheldon will vie for their first state title since 2012 when they face 11-1 West Linn.

The state championship game features a rematch as Sheldon and West Linn played in the second week of the season — the Irish handed West Linn their only loss of the year, defeating the Lions 35-31.

North Salem, who is having one of their best seasons in decades, will rely on star quarterback TC Manumaleuna to take on a pesky Westview team who, after losing five of their first six games to start the year, is currently on a six-game win streak.

KOIN 6 sports reporter Brenna Greene will be the sideline reporter for both games.

Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on Portland’s CW (channel 32).