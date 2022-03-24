PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a little more than a week a local rising star will take on the best of the best at the home of The Masters in Augusta.

Happy Valley’s Kaylie Bae is on her way to Augusta National Golf Club competing in the Drive, Chip & Putt national finals, one of the biggest stages in kids golf.

Between Bae’s talent and her carefree, happy attitude it’s easy to see why she is competing in the national finals at one of the most iconic venues in all of golf.

Bae’s talent is obvious – and so is her love and excitement for the game. That personality is one that’s ready for the big stage.

“I think I’m going to win,” she said. “I’m really excited to see all the really good girls over there. I’m really excited to win my Drive, Chip & Putt.”

Not only will Bae be competing, but she found out after qualifying for the national finals she’ll be meeting many of the pros playing in the masters!

“I didn’t know I was going to see the pros and I was like ‘wow,’” she said. “Justin Thomas is gonna be over there too. I’m excited to see him!”

With a smile as bright as the azaleas of Augusta National, Bae will be winning on and off the course.

“I have a lot of trophies. It’s gonna go well with my trophy set,” she laughed.

The Drive, Chip & Putt finals are on April 3.

Another local star had some words of advice for the young golfer.

“I’d say my advice is to keep grinding. Keep practicing. Trust me I know it’s not the most ideal place to play golf in the winter — in Oregon — but it’s so worth it in the end,” said Oregon State golfer Ellie Slama. “But also I’d say find a practice buddy to hold you accountable.”

Slama is also headed to Augusta next week, playing in her third Augusta Women’s National Amateur Championship, which is an incredible feat.