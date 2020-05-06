‘A blessed man’: Catching up with former Beaver, current Atlanta Falcon Sean Harlow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)– With everything going on in the world right now, it’s nice to catch up with familiar faces and see how life is treating them. Former Oregon State offensive lineman and current Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Sean Harlow is living his life to the fullest and can’t complain.

“I am a blessed man, being able to wake up every day and be able to live out a childhood dream is unreal,” he told KOIN 6 News.

Harlow who played for Oregon State from 2013-2016 said he loved Oregon State saying “it gave him the opportunity to do something that I loved.”

“The players, the coaches, everything I just loved it, I met some of my best friends there and even my wife,” he added.

After he graduated from Oregon State, Harlow was taken by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL draft and his NFL dreams became a reality.

“The stage is bigger, the players are better, everything just makes that jump and it wild,” he told KOIN 6 News.

On top of living out his athletics dream, Harlow accomplished another huge milestone in his life this year: getting married to his college girlfriend, former OSU gymnast Meghan Jimenez.

“She has helped me stay motivated, especially with everything that’s going on,” Harlow said. “She has been down since day one, she will even go throw the football if I need her too. I am just a blessed man.”