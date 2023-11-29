CORVALLIS, Ore. (KOIN) — A new era of Oregon State football is here.

The university officially introduced Trent Bray as the Beavers’ new head coach during a press conference on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with KOIN 6, Bray said he is honored to be the coach at Oregon State.

“It’s something I never thought was even a possibility until the last couple of days. To be given this responsibility by the university is a tremendous honor,” he said.

It’s been a dramatic few days in Corvallis with former coach Jonathan Smith becoming the head man at Michigan St. on Saturday and Bray being named head coach at Oregon St. on Tuesday.

“This is the only university I want to be the head coach at… The opportunity to lead this place, especially, I think that real leaders show up when times are hard… To me, that made it so much more important that I step in the fight and lead this place,” Bray said.

Just over two years ago, Bray was named the interim defensive coordinator with the Beavers. Now, he’s the man in charge.

Bray also spoke about Smith’s departure from Oregon State less than 24 hours after the Beaverd concluded the regular season.

“I found out real late in the process, and it didn’t sit quite right with me, which is why I wasn’t in a hurry to get (to) the place when he asked me to go. Then when I was presented this opportunity, I stayed even longer and I wanted to hear this out and see where this could go. Best decision I’ve made,” he said.

Bray also said in the press conference that he will not be coaching in the Beavers’ upcoming bowl game as he wants to focus his efforts on recruiting both players and coaches for his new staff.