PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former University of Oregon running back LaMichael James was a memorable player among fans for his explosive speed and big play capability. Now, he will forever be a part of college football lore.

James, who played for the Ducks from 2009-2011, is one of 22 former players who are a part of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class, the National Football Foundation announced Monday. Other star players included in this year’s class are 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and legendary USC running back Reggie Bush.

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning in a statement. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

James, along with the other 21 players, will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5. in Las Vegas

In James’ time at Oregon, the Ducks experienced their most successful three-year stretch in program history, winning three straight conference titles and reaching three consecutive BCS bowls, including the 2011 National Championship. He was the first unanimous first-team all-American (2010) and consensus two-time all-American (2010 and 2011) in Oregon history and holds the program record with seven career 200-yard rushing games.

In 2010, James won the Doak Walker Award given to the nation’s best running back and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. He also led the Pac-10/Pac-12 in scoring in back-to-back years (2010, 2011), becoming the third non-kicker since 1980 to accomplish the feat.

“Selection to the College Football Hall of Fame is a well-deserved honor for LaMichael,” Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens said. “He is a true Duck legend and one of the most electrifying players in the history of college football. The legacy LaMichael left in Eugene is everlasting and a significant reason for the continued success of our football program. He led our team to tremendous heights and produced so many memorable moments while being part of an offense that changed the game of college football. LaMichael’s performance and infectious personality connected him with Oregon fans and gave him a special place in their hearts, and we are extremely proud of him for his election to the Hall of Fame.”