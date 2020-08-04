After loss to Celtics, Blazers in a fight for playoff hopes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)– The Portland Trail Blazers are in a fight for their playoff hopes with the return of the NBA season.

After losing to the Boston Celtics over the weekend, Portland currently sits as the 10th seed and three full games back from the Grizzlies for the last playoff spot.

Every game for the Blazers right now is a due or die situation, and with only seven games remaining in the season, the Blazers have no choice other than to win if they want a chance to make the playoffs.

However, while losing to the Celtics was disappointing, there were plenty of bright spots that the Blazers can build off and translate them to the remaining games.

