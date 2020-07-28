AJ in Action: Bike riding along the ocean beaches

Editor’s note: This summer as we continue to enjoy our beautiful Northwest weather, each “AJ In Action” will strive to show you how to enjoy the outdoors, while staying socially distant and as safe as possible in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Please note, this story was shot before Oregon Governor Kate Brown passed her statewide mask mandate.

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the best ways to beat the heat of an Oregon summer is heading to the Coast, but once there one of the best ways to see everything the Coast has to offer is a Fat Tire bike. In Lincoln City, you can rent these from Safari Town Surf Shop.

As the name implies, Fat Tire bikes have much bigger tires than a road or mountain bike and are meant for the sand next to the Pacific Ocean. These bikes can go over wet sand the tide has just receded from, or the soft, dry sand for a harder workout.

Even with the fatter tires, this can be a great workout or a leisurely ride with your family, depending on what you’re after.

They have bikes for most ages and sizes of people and you can rent them by the hour. Owner Tony Gile can drop them off for you or you can ride them straight to the Coast from his shop off Highway 101.