AJ In Action: Crabbing on the Oregon Coast

As families and friends look for ways to stay socially distant and in their small groups this summer, our AJ In Action series will focus on sharing ways you can get outside and enjoy the Oregon summer while staying as safe as possible.

First up, crabbing!

Dungeness crab and the Oregon Coast are almost synonymous, with the region incredibly well-known for the decadent seafood served in restaurants all over the state. But, you don’t have to wait until it’s served to you to enjoy this classic Oregon dish, you can be involved in the entire process, from the catching to the cooking, to the best part, the eating.

Crabbing on the Oregon Coast with AJ McCord, July 21, 2020. (KOIN)

In this week’s AJ in Action we head out into Nehalem Bay with Kelly’s Brighton Marina to catch our own Dungeness crab.

Many places, like Kelly’s, will have everything you need waiting for you there. All you need are some shoes you don’t mind getting wet and be ready to have some fun while catching your lunch.

Kelly’s has boats available for rent and you can bring your own bait or, if you go through Kelly’s, they will provide it for you, and then you head out in one of their boats and try to catch your crabs.

Kelly with Kelly’s Brighton Marina in Nehalem Bay in Oregon, July 21, 2020. (KOIN)

The state has specific rules on which crabs you can and can’t keep, for example, you cannot keep any females because they’re too important for the overall health of the species. And any males you catch have to meet a certain width requirement, most places will provide you with a tool to measure your crabs while you’re on the boat. And, if you have any questions, wherever you rent your boat and nets from, should be able to answer them.

When you bring in your haul there’s a place right in the marina where you can cook your freshly caught crab, as well as purchase anything you weren’t able to haul in like mussels and oysters.

For more information and pricing on going crabbing with Kelly’s Marina, head here.