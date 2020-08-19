AJ in Action: Riding Timberline Bike Park

With summer in full heat, nothing sounds better than heading up to Mt. Hood to cool off. But, it’s not just snow sports available to keep you entertained; The Timberline Bike Park is now open for the summer season!

Ride down the side of Oregon’s most iconic mountain, with a winding trail that takes you through forests and into vistas that give you full views of the Cascades.



I was terrified of mountain biking, childhood trauma from a flipping-over-the-handlebars instance, but the crew at the park doesn’t just gear you up head to toe in safety equipment, they offer private lessons because as you’ll see, there’s a lot more to mountain biking than just riding a bike.



If you’re interested in heading up to ride, you can reach Timberline Bike Park here and schedule your rental or a private lesson. They also allow you to bring your own bike and just buy a pass to use the park and chair lifts.

Catch more of AJ in Action here!