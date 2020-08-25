AJ in Action: Sailing the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Columbia River is one of the most iconic landmarks in our area. In this week’s AJ in Action, you can explore its beauty in one of the most primitive ways possible: sailing.



AJ McCord sails the Columbia River (KOIN)

The Island Sailing School and Club has a fleet of boats anyone can learn how to sail on. They offer a three-day course, with six hours each day dedicated to teaching you everything from how to read the wind, to the names of everything on the ship. The course ends with you being able to sail on your own!

The staff is incredibly knowledgeable of the historic waterway and will have you feeling ready to conquer the Columbia in no time. With the ability to also sign out boats as a member, you’ll be able to build on this great new skill that will benefit your friends and family.

If you’re interested in signing up or learning more, click here.

