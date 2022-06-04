First NASCAR national stop in Portland since 2000

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pre-race favorite AJ Allmendinger won the first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway, overcoming early pit stops, rain, restarts and crashes.

The conditions were slick for Pacific Office Automation 147, the first NASCAR national series stop in the Pacific Northwest since 2000. Rain and crashes highlighted race.

Allmendinger, the current NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader, returned to Portland for this event. In 2006, he won the Champ Car race at PIR, his first win in a major professional series.

But he was forced into the pits early and needed to play catch up all day. In the end, Allmendinger took the checkered flag.

Ty Gibbs won Stage 1 of the first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway as he zoomed down the final stretch.

But Gibbs and Noah Gragson battled near the end of Stage 2 and bumped, with both losing their positions on the track.

