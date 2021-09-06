Annie Flood returns from Paralympics with gold medal

From Salem to Tokyo, Annie Flood captures volleyball gold

Annie Flood was greeted by her friends at PDX when she returned from Tokyo with a gold medal, September 6, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For Annie Flood, winning the gold medal with Team USA at the Tokyo Paralympics was “the best feeling.”

The Salem star helped Team USA defend its Paralympic title with a thrilling 4-set match over archrival China.

Now, just 2 days after winning the gold medal, Flood returned to Portland and was overcome with emotion when she was met at the gate by friends, fans and supporters.

“I’m so happy. It’s the best feeling,” she said.

She was named an alternate when the team was announced in July. And then she got the call that she was on the team.

