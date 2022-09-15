LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week.

“I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court.

“Roger Federer is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on.” — Billie Jean King, a 12-time major champion.

“Thank you for everything Roger. See you soon. Rocket.” — Rod Laver, who won 11 Grand Slam titles.

“Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next!” — Carlos Alcaraz, the top-ranked Spaniard who won the U.S. Open last week.

“What a heartfelt message, full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude. Which is exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you thank you thank you, for all the magic!!!” — Martina Navratilova, a nine-time Wimbledon champion with 22 majors overall.

“I had suggested to him years ago that he should stop. Not many tennis players at his level push into their 40s. But he was always interested in challenging himself. And at the end of the day, after 1,500-plus matches, the tires finally wore out. And he’s got things to do in his next stage.” — Tony Godsick, Federer’s agent since 2005.

“There was that incredible speed. There was the unreal work close to the net. And there was the way he made it all look devastatingly easy. But there was also, just as importantly, a kindness and a grace — one might even say a dignity — in the way he carried himself on the court and off.” — Anna Wintour, Federer’s friend and Vogue editor-in-chief.

“Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger.” — Andy Roddick, a former No. 1 who lost to Federer 16-14 in the fifth set of the 2009 Wimbledon final.

”Roger – you have always been such a huge inspiration to me. Your elegance, your grace, your beautiful game. I have always held you in the highest regard and want to congratulate you for an amazing career. Tennis won’t be the same without you!” — Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion from the Czech Republic.

“Thank you for doing more for tennis than any single individual. Thanks to you competitors and fans across the world get to experience and enjoy it all over the world. Congratulations on your achievements and the people you continue to impact in and away from tennis.” — Milos Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up from Canada.

“I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you.” — Juan Martín del Potro, an Argentine player who beat Federer in the 2009 U.S. Open final for his only major title.

“Roger, there was and never will be anyone like you. You crushed me on the court, but were so nice and genuine that I couldn’t hate you for it. You made the game better on and off the court and you will be missed. Good luck, you have earned all the success and joy in the world.” — James Blake, a former player from the United States.

