SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State guard Chris Paul fractured his left hand Friday night in the Warriors’ 113-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons and will have surgery next week.

The Warriors made the announcement after the game regarding the 38-year-old Paul, who is expected to return this season.

Paul missed a 3-pointer from the right wing with 6:08 left in the third quarter and moved to try to corral the long rebound when he made contact with Detroit’s Jaden Ivey. Paul grabbed at his hand before going to the locker room.

“That’s tough, I feel so bad for Chris, I know he’s had a couple of hand surgeries before I believe, maybe on the other hand,” coach Steve Kerr said. ”I saw him holding it and instantly was worried. Just got the word after walking off the floor. So I feel terrible for Chris and obviously guys will step up and be ready to play. We’ve got to hold down the fort without him.”

Paul was acquired from Washington on draft day for Jordan Poole after earlier going to the Wizards from Phoenix. The point guard started the past four games but has also guided the reserves so far this season. He had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes Friday.

“It’s tough, Chris is a really big part of the team,” said Dario Saric, also Paul’s teammate in Phoenix. “We’re going to need to figure it out somehow. … It’s a huge loss.”

Paul came into the game Friday averaging 9.0 points, 7.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

“It’s going to be tough, Chris is an all-time great and he’s fit right into our team and made life so much easier not only on Steph but he’s kind of captained that second unit,” Kerr said.

