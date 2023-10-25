The Oregon Blackbears' ownership team will be led by Kayvon Thibodeaux

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Arena Football League will soon welcome a new team: The Oregon Blackbears.

The AFL announced the new team on Wednesday afternoon, along with its plans to host all home games in Salem’s 30,000-square-foot Pavilion.

The Oregon Blackbears’ ownership team will be led by Kayvon Thibodeaux, a former University of Oregon defensive end and current New York Giants linebacker.

Chuck Jones, a former football player at the University of Kansas, was appointed as head coach. According to the AFL, Jones played indoor football for the Kent Predators, Everett Hawks, Tri-Cities Fever and the Spokane Shock for 11 seasons.

The AFL previously announced other franchises such as the Iowa Rampage, Rapid City Marshals and the West Texas Desert Hawks. But the AFL commissioner says Oregon is one of the most recognized spots for football fans.

“Oregon is renowned for having a rabid football fanbase, so we’re absolutely thrilled to bring a new franchise to this market,” AFL Commissioner Lee Hutton said in a statement. “There’s no better person to lead the Oregon Blackbears than a true Oregon star like Kayvon who understands the fans’ insatiable appetite for success.”