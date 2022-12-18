(AP) – After regulation time, two periods of extra time, and penalty kicks, Argentina beat France in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The game headed into extra time after Argentina and France were level at 2-2 after a full 90 minutes of play.

In what is expected to be his last World Cup, Lionel Messi scored in the 109th minute of the game to make the score 3-2.

Eight minutes late, France’s Kylian Mbappé scored on a penalty kick, evening the score at 3-3 and completing a hat-trick for the night.

Following both extra-time periods, the game went into penalty kicks. Making four goals, two more than France, Argentina was able to win the World Cup.

