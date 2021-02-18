Athlete of the Week: Darrius Clemons

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expectations always come with a lot of pressure, especially when those expectations compare you to Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf, but Westview’s star receiver Darrius Clemons is proving he can live up to them.

“My coach Aaron Woods and everybody calls me baby DK,” said Clemons, referring to Metcalf. “It’s probably because we are built the same.”

Clemons is one of the most highly sought-after players in the entire country. The junior receiver has found himself receiving more than 30 different scholarship offers to continue his football career. However, while he continues to be put in the spotlight, he keeps a level head and he credits his father for it.

“I don’t want to say my dad was super hard on me, but he just always treated me older than I was and it just helped me stay grounded,” he told KOIN 6 News.

While Clemons continues to open eyes from colleges all over the country, he has made it a point to constantly work on his craft and never settle.

“It’s super humbling to have all of these colleges wanting my service,” Clemons said. “At the same time, I know that I have put in a lot of work, but also have more work to do.”

Clemons has also made it a point to spotlight his weaknesses in order to get better.

“Once I got my first offer, Coach Woods sat me down and explained to me that this is what I worked for and we have to continue to attack my weaknesses, that’s how I am going to get better,” he said.

While most kids continue to be unsure of what the upcoming football season will look like due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clemons finds a way to continue to stay motivated.

“I just knew that high school wasn’t the end for me, I wanted to play at the next level, that’s my biggest motivation to keep going.”