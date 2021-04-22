Athlete of the Week: Kingston Smith

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When it comes to chasing a football dream, you won’t find a 6 year old more dedicated than Kingston Smith, who already knows what it takes to make it to the next level.

Smith — with the help of his dad, former Oregon Duck running back TR Smith — train just as high-level athletes do and though Smith is young, he knows what he needs to do.

“I want to get very into my brain that I need to get stronger and faster so I can be better,” he said.

Though Smith started out playing soccer, he found his love for football quick and never looked back.

“First I played soccer, but my brother played football and I told my dad I wanted to play and he said he’d help me be really good,” Kingston said.

Having his dad, who was a standout football and track athlete at Jefferson High School before playing for the Ducks, has been something Kingston is very grateful for, and it helps motivate him time and time again.

“I want to be like him, I want to go to the Ducks and play there to make him proud,” he said.

Kingston knows its not easy working towards being a college football player, but he pushes through in hopes to pursue his dream.

“The drills are hard, but I just want to make my dad proud, he pushes me to be a really good football player every day.”