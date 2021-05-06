Athlete of the Week: Osa Odighizuwa

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Osa Odighizuwa #92 of the UCLA Bruins pressures Kedon Slovis #9 of the USC Trojans from the pocket during the second half of a game at the Rose Bowl on December 12, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a dream come true for former David Douglas High School and UCLA star Osa Odighizuwa when he heard his name called on Draft Day, landing exactly where he thought he would.

“I was just happy it all worked out, Draft Day is very stressful, but my agent and I were talking about where I would land and so once the second and third round came, I knew my name was going to be called,” he said.

Odighizuwa’s phone rang and he already knew what was about to happen, but you could say he was a little preoccupied with before answering the phone.

“I was kind of stress eating at the time my phone rang, so I had a fried pickle in my hand and had to throw the food in my mouth and answer the phone,” he told KOIN 6 News.

But as exciting as the Draft experience was, Odighizuwa credits his older brother Owa for showing him the ropes.

“He is a great example of a professional,” he said. “He was a third round pick for the Giants. He was somebody who really helped me out and someone I could look up to, he helped me a lot.”

Not only did Odighizuwa get to realize his dreams of getting drafted into the NFL, he gets to do it with the Dallas Cowboys, a team he feels is the perfect fit.

“They told me that with the way I play, that it fits their scheme perfectly,” Odighizuwa said. “I am really excited to just get there and get to work.”