Aleah Goodman leads the Beavers on and off court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State’s Aleah Goodman led the charge when the Beavers knocked off #8 UCLA in Pauley Pavilion. That win put OSU firmly in control of their NCAA tournament destiny.

“Just to see their faces after that game and just the excitement and it was just special, that’s what I play for honestly,” Goodman told KOIN 6 News. “As a senior I play to make those younger kids and just my teammates in general to have those special moments.”

Goodman, the lone senior to play for the Beavers for the past 3 years, scored 7 of the final 10 points to seal the victory.

“Coming out on top of that it does show everyone else that Oregon State is not a program to be messed with,” she said. “It was just special. You come to Oregon State for those types of games and those wins.”

Oregon State’s Aleah Goodman, February 2021 (KOIN)

As clutch as her shooting and defense are on the court, they pale in comparison to Goodman’s leadership off it. As COVID forced the Beavers schedule to pause more than most in the Pac-12, she focused on finding new ways to reach teammates.

“Communication has been something I’ve really worked on and checking in on my team all the time because this year is so weird and it’s hard,” she said. “It’s not like we can go out to dinner.”

She said she’s been careful and persistent to make sure her teammmates are doing well mentally and physically.

“Making sure they know I care and I’m there for them and I want to help them and, hey, I might not know or I may not have an answer but we’re going to get through it together.”

Sunday could be Goodman’s final regular season game as a Beaver. If it is, the legacy she hopes to leave in Gill Coliseum is one that brings a smile to people’s faces.

“I just want to be remembered for my joy and for my smile and my genuine love of the game, but most importantly my love for my teammates and for this program.”