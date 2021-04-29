Athlete of the Week: Patrick Herbert

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Ducks’ spring game is Saturday, and for Oregon fans, it will be the first time they get to see Patrick Herbert in game-time action.

“I’m really excited to get after it and work hard, this is something I’ve wanted since fourth grade, third grade,” he told KOIN 6 News.

Herbert, a Eugene-native, is gunning to be the next Herbert to entrall Ducks fans inside Autzen Stadium. He was poised to do so in 2020, but injuries derailed the four-star tight-end’s chances. However, he says he’s learned a lot since being sidelined.

“I think I’m a completely different player,” he said. “I think I’ve learned a lot about blocking, I’ve put on a lot of weight. I’ve learned more about football, more about route-technique.”

Herbert is among a crowded and talented — but unproven — tight end group vying for time this spring, but new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is seeing Herbert try to stand out.

“I think you see him getting his feet back underneath him and kinda getting reaccustomed to the physicality and the speed of the game, he’s certainly a guy that possesses a lot of talent and he’ll take full advantage of these 15 opportunities,” Moorhead said.