Beavers’ Chance Nolan answered when opportunity knocked

Nate Ritchie #6 of the Utah Utes pressures Chance Nolan #10 of the Oregon State Beavers during their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on December 5, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In any sport you play, you better be ready to answer the call when opportunity knocks.

Just ask Oregon State’s Chance Nolan, who has a chance to to get the Beavers bowl-eligible with 2 straight wins, first against Stanford on Saturday, and then the finale next week.

In his junior college career Nolan shattered records. But he doesn’t lean on that.

He knows to be good you first have to practice good.