Beavers’ Chance Nolan answered when opportunity knocked

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In any sport you play, you better be ready to answer the call when opportunity knocks.
Just ask Oregon State’s Chance Nolan, who has a chance to to get the Beavers bowl-eligible with 2 straight wins, first against Stanford on Saturday, and then the finale next week.
In his junior college career Nolan shattered records. But he doesn’t lean on that.
He knows to be good you first have to practice good.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.