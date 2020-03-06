Columbia Christian senior leads basketball team to 6-seed

Isaiah Mariscal dedicated his senior year of basketball to his late grandfather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Columbia Christian School fought its way to a 6-seed in the state basketball tournament, largely thanks to senior Isaiah Mariscal.

Isaiah has taken it upon himself to help the Knights reach their full potential.

“Over the summer, I came in at 5 in the morning, in the gym every day.”

He knew this year presented a big opportunity.

“It was my senior year and I was one of the captains so I needed to step up and take that role on of being that player this year,” he said.

And with one of the best players in the state transferring from Columbia Christian, Isaiah knew the Knights would need more than just a captain this year.

He said despite not being naturally inclined to speak up, he decided to take on the role of leader of the team.

It’s part of a year where Isaiah is playing for more than just the fans in the stands. And his hard work paid off when he was crowned the offensive player of the year for the Northwest League.

“I lost my grandpa this past year and so I wanted to dedicate it to him and so I just went to work and ended up getting it,” he said.

His teammates and coach said the honor was well-earned.