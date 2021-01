PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Taylor Guzman didn’t originally know he was a world-record talent. The former Hockinson wide receiver and current coach is no stranger to catching a football, but it’s how he caught it that solidified his place in history.

“I feel like it’s just a freak talent, it was just one of those things that I knew I could do, I did it so it’s something I kept doing,” Guzman said.

AJ McCord filed this report.