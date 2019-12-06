Hutson’s ‘extraordinary play’ is example for Lake Oswego

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KOIN) — Lake Oswego senior defensive back Joe Hutson made the best play of the 2019 season, a play Coach Steve Coury said “was as good of a play as I have ever seen, and I have been around football all my life and coaching for a lot of years.”

Here’s what happened. In the 4th quarter against Jesuit, a Crusader had a breakaway with a clear line for the end zone. Hutson chased him down before the runner crossed the goal line, punched the ball out and recovered the ball.

Hutson, who describes himself as “definitely a role guy,” described that play against Jesuit.

“I was guarding the one receiver they had flexed out there. And as soon as he pitched it I thought something fishy was up and I just used my football IQ, saw him going and figured he was running out for a pass. So I was running to that spot and made a play that helped my team win the game.”

But he said he’ll do whatever is necessary to help his team win.

“If my coach tells me to lock down a player the whole game, I’ll lock down the player the whole game,” he told KOIN 6 News. “I know as long as I am doing my job I am leading by example.”

For Coach Coury, that play Hutson made was about more than football.

“It was just an extraordinary play, and you have to give the kid credit for making the play,” Curry said. “I think more than anything probably for him and our team is it’s a great lesson in life. Never give up, and you have to do the extra to make something happen.”

Hutson’s football career isn’t over. He’s set to start for the Naval Academy next season.

Joe Hutson is Athlete of the Week for December 6, 2019.