Jesuit’s Callan Harrington motivated for U-W

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Callan Harrington has always been a competitor, but when she steps onto the soccer field she takes it to the next level.

“The adrenaline kicks in when I play soccer,” the Jesuit High School senior told KOIN 6 News. “I would say I have that fire inside of me all the time.”

She broke the records for single-season and career scoring in Oregon — previously held by soccer Hall of Famer Tiffeny Milbrett — in leading Jesuit to its 3rd straight state championship.

“It’s definitely an honor, because the person who set those records before was definitely a legend here in Oregon, and to even come close and even beat them is pretty insane for me,” Harrington said. “It’s a goal I have had since my freshman year, I would say, and breaking these records is something that I would say has been something I have been striving for my whole 4 years here.”

Jesuit HS senior Callan Harrington is the all-time top scorer in Oregon girls soccer, November 29, 2019 (KOIN)

She added “it’s great motivation” as she heads to college at the University of Washington.

Breaking Milbrett’s record of 130 career goals was a challenge. “It was definitely so hard. But, yeah, my teammates really motivated me and helped me get that 131.”

Her teammmates were so happy for her and their encouragement showed “how strong of a team we are.”

“It showed that this record, even though it’s about me, it’s about how I got there and how they helped me along the way.”

Callan Harrington is Athlete of the Week of November 29, 2019.