Mannion brothers find common bond in football

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Football is family” is a common phrase but for the Mannion’s it’s a way of life.

Mountainside High School quarterback Brian Mannion has football in his blood and the whole family is loving watching him make the sport his own.

Brian has been around football his whole life as the son of coach John Mannion and brother of pro player Sean Mannion.

Sean Mannion #4 of the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Now we can kind of do our workouts with each other rather than me being so much older, now we’re both at the stage where we can practice you know in tandem,” Sean said.

“Brian’s always followed Sean, we’ve got a good picture where Sean was a freshman at Oregon State at practice after one of his practices and Brian was 6 years old at the time so it’s something that’s been there throughout,” John said.

Some of his fondest childhood memories revolve around the football field.

“Watching my brother all the time after school — I would ride the bus over to the high school and watch my dad’s practice until I would eventually have to go to practice myself and just knowing all the players when I was younger and ball boying during the games, it was just super fun and great memories doing all that stuff,” Brian said.

The sport was never forced upon him, it was like a magnet, drawing him in.

“The fact he’s kinda gravitated towards football I guess is maybe natural,” John said.

With 12 years between them, football gave Sean and Brian — bookend siblings with two sisters between them — space to always have something in common.

Sean Mannion, the former OSU Beavers quarterback now with the Minnesota Vikings, in Beaverton, November 21, 2019 (KOIN)

“I’m so much older that you know, we would play catch and stuff but a lot of it was just him wanting to go out and do stuff in the front yard,” Sean said.

“They’re close and I think football is certainly part of it, not all of it but nice to have that connection,” John said.

Brian still gets to cheer on his big brother, who’s on the Minnesota Vikings roster. But this Friday night will be the first time Sean will be in the stands for his little brother’s big game.

“I’m excited to have him there at the game and yeah he’s been super supportive,” Brian said.

“It’s great man, just to get to spend time with my brother,” Sean said. “And like I said, we both love football so for us to experience it kinda in a similar stage is pretty cool.”