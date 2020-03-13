Mountainside’s Cameron Brink among Top 24 players in US

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Before her senior year of high school, Cameron Brink transferred from Southridge to Mountainside. Though she was an immediate fit with the Mavericks, the transition wasn’t entirely smooth.

She suffered a high ankle sprain in a game against Jesuit and was in a boot for about 4 weeks. “A couple days before the Oregon City game I decided to come back and play. So that was kind of a big decision,” Brink told KOIN 6 News. “But I feel like if I’m good enough to play, I want to play and be there for my teammates.”

Despite the season being cut short, Brink did get to be on the court for the Mavericks’ memorable win over Oregon City and punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals at the Chiles Center.

“It just feels amazing that I can end my career at Chiles again and especially do it with these girls because I adore them,” she said.

Mountainside High School’s Cameron Brink will play at Stanford next year, March 13, 2020 (KOIN)

Though her high school career ended abruptly, Brink still has plenty of games ahead of her. She was selected for the McDonald’s All-American Game as one of the top 24 girls basketball players in the country.

“I was really nervous at first. I feel like any kid is nervous going to a new school but it’s been so amazing and I really enjoy the community. They really embraced me, so it’s been great so far.”

While that showcase was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, Brink’s selection prompted encouraging messages from some of her closest peers and friends — including the Warriors’ Steph Curry and Oregon superstar Sabrina Ionescu.

“I just feel so blessed to have, like, such a good friend first and then a role model,” she said. “I look up to everything she does and not only is she a role model for me but a role model for all these, like, little girls that are aspiring to be basketball players someday. And I just feel like she’s made such a big impact and will continue to make an impact.”

Brink’s impact on the sport is just beginning. She’ll be joining the elite Stanford Cardinal squad next year.

How far will basketball take her?

“As far as it can take me,” she said, “until my body can’t take it anymore. I want to keep playing.”