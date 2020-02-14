Prairie High: 218 straight league wins and counting

BATTLEGROUND, Wash. (KOIN) — At Prairie High School, they’ve taken the sentiment “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing” quite literally.

The Falcons has 218 victories on the basketball court without a single league loss.

“You know when you come here it’s a commitment. It’s a full-time job, pretty much,” Coach Hayla Corral said.

Player Meri Dunford said Praire High is “a place where excellence is expected and kids want to come. They are serious about the sport.”

The Falcons aren’t just taking the floor each night hoping to win. They know they are going to win. And that confidence, especially with the senior class, has been paramount in keeping this streak alive.

Prairie High School basketball coach Hayla Corral, February 2020 (KOIN)

Coach Corral is prepping the team for their 2nd season — the playoffs. And even though she has had to incorporate 4 new starters this season, Corral has visions of her Falcons as back-to-back state champs.

“They come to practice every day and bring it,” she said. “Makes my job and the coaches jobs a lot of fun.”

Their last league loss was well before anyone on the current squad was born — January 31, 2000.

They’ve won the league title 23 straight years.

“I’m just happy to be part of this program,” Dunford said, “and to have continued on this legacy.”