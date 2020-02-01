Senior Jesse White closes in on Freddie Jones’ school record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many remember and know the name Freddie Jones in northern Oregon. The Barlow High School guard and iconic Oregon Duck spent seven seasons in the NBA. But thanks to KOIN 6 News’ Athlete of the Week, Jesse White, Jones’ high school record is now in jeopardy.

For White, senior guard at Barlow, the love for basketball started at a young age.

Jesse White (KOIN)

“I started playing basketball around first—just YMCA stuff and falling in love with it,” said White. “I had a friend who used to always pick me on his team during recess. One of my best friends, and I was the worse one. I was horrible, but he would pick me because he was my best friend and ever since then, I just started falling in love with the game and the process of getting better.”

White loves working on his craft, so much so, that when he’s not in the gym, he is not sure what to do. His coach helps him in every way possible.

“It takes over a big part of your life,” said White. “Especially for me. I just kind of get paranoid when I am not in the gym—I start stressing, like someone else is.”

He said Coach Johnson always makes time for him at the gym, whether it’s early, late, or multiple times a day.

“I just got to give thanks to him because he is a big part of who I am today,” said White.

Jesse White at practice. (KOIN)

And the hard work has paid off. White is now just a handful of points away from breaking former NBA and Barlow High School alum Freddie Jones’ school record for career points.

“It’s something that I have always dreamed of,” said White. “Freddie was such a big part of the community—going to the NBA and stuff—I mean, everyone looked up to him and having the opportunity to play as a freshman, that was big. So, thank God TJ trusted me and had the belief system in me.”