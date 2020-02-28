Seton Catholic soph is rising star on national wrestling stage

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Washington high school student CJ Hamblin is a rising star on the national wrestling stage.

The sophomore at Vancouver’s Seton Catholic has a resume that continues to grow with each passing day. He recently won his second Washington state wrestling championship and is ranked in the top 10 for his weight class.

And he works hard at it: training nearly every month of the year.

CJ’s coach is Damon McPherson who took the position because he saw something special in the teen when he was just four years old.

CJ travels around the U.S. for tournaments and he’s not only on the mat but he’s on the map for college recruiters.

Still, he’s already learned that success can sometimes require sacrifice. His coach said it takes work ethic, discipline and character to be in CJ’s position.