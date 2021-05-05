Baltimore’s John Means no-hits Seattle in dominant game

John Means #47 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — John Means threw the first no-hitter of his career and the first by an individual Baltimore pitcher in more than 50 years in the Orioles’ 6-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Means was nearly perfect, becoming the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-no since Jim Palmer in 1969.

It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history — six in Baltimore and four as the St. Louis Browns. Baltimore had a combined no-hitter in 1991 against Oakland, the last for the franchise.

Means was thoroughly dominant and only a wild pitch in the dirt kept Means from a perfect game.