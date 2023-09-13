Crouser is fresh off of winning a world title in shot put despite dealing with a blood clot in his leg.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ryan Crouser is back in Oregon ahead of the Prefontaine Classic, which also serves as the Diamond League final this year, and has a very important goal heading into the meet this weekend.

“I like to tell myself there’s a pretty strong correlation between how far I throw and how much fishing I’m doing, so hopefully we can add some distance with a few trips out this week,” said Crouser, who already has the longest shot put throw of all time.

Crouser is never afraid to show his personality, but it’s impressive now considering a few weeks ago before winning a shot put world championship, he announced to the world that doctors had discovered a blood clot in his leg.

“It’s responded well to the medication and treatment program they’ve put me on,” said Crouser of where he sits medically right now. “We’re seeing a decrease in the size of it and the biggest thing is improved flow rates around the clot which is good.”

Despite the crazy news he received, the Barlow alum still threw the second-longest shot put throw ever at World Championships.

However, ever the competitor, he wasn’t quite satisfied.

“All things considered it was a fantastic performance, but it was just also frustrating that I felt like there was just so much there in terms of potential had that not happened,” he said.

Crouser this year is throwing farther than any human being ever due to a new method of throwing he invented, dubbed the Crouser Slide.

It’s helped him in more ways than just numerically..

“Innovating and experimenting — to me — is exciting in a sport that can be very, very repetitive. Being older and later in my career, it’s been beneficial just to add something new and keep things exciting and be more engaged mentally than what I would normally be,” said Crouser.

Regardless of what happens this weekend when he competes on Sunday at 2:10 p.m., Crouser has made his mark in the track and field world, owning the four longest shot put throws of all time and thus has cemented himself as one of the top athletes to ever come from the state of Oregon.

“It’s just an honor to represent a state that really outperforms in track and field and has such a deep history in track and field. I’m doing my best to just continue that legacy,” said Crouser.