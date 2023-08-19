PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Before this weekend, it felt like Barlow High alum Ryan Crouser was already invincible, at the very least in the shot put circle.

Now? He might be just plain invincible anywhere.

Crouser announced on Friday he found out just a day before leaving for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest that he had not one, but two blood clots in his leg after getting it scanned due to calf soreness. Crouser and his family decided to go ahead with the competition anyway.

All he did at it Saturday was set a meet record with a throw of 23.51 meters, missing his own world record he set earlier this year by only .05 meters.

Crouser also won the world shot put title last year, so he is now the back-to-back world champion.

When Crouser announced the blood clots on Friday on his Instagram, he said:

“I made it to Budapest and will be competing tomorrow, despite unfortunate travel timeline, imperfect preparation, and two blood clots in my leg. I’ll be out there competing giving it everything I have.”

It has been well documented that Crouser has adopted a new throwing technique this year, aptly called the “Crouser Slide”, which has led to his explosive throws this track and field season. He simply shifted his starting position 60 degrees clockwise and started using a quick step approach, almost like a sprinter’s burst.

With the Olympics on their way next year, who knows how far the Barlow alum could be throwing by then.