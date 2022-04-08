PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Baseball season is back and what better way to celebrate than with the Hillsboro Hops season home opener on Friday night.

This year marks the tenth year for the franchise, and it’s also the second year the Hops are playing the High-A level after going from Short-Season A ball a year ago.

Despite the rainy weather, Friday’s game will be the first time the team is having baseball in April in more than a decade.

The game with the Tri-City Dust Devils starts at 6:35 p.m. on Friday. Tickets start from $10 and can be purchased here.