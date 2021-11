PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/KRCW) — The Battle of the Bridges is coming to Portland’s CW on Tuesday.

The University of Portland Pilots men’s basketball team is slated to take on Portland State University in Viking territory on Nov. 23.

The game, which will be on KOIN’s sister station KRCW (Channel 32), is slated to start at 7 p.m.

Click here for more information on the broadcast partnership between the University of Portland and KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW.