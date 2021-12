Catch the action on Portland's CW, KOIN's sister station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for another round of the Battle of the Bridges.

The University of Portland Pilots women’s basketball will meet up against the Portland State University Vikings on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The game starts at 2 p.m. on Portland’s CW, KOIN’s sister station.

