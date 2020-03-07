Live Now
Baynes has career-high 37 points, Suns top Blazers

CJ McCollum led Portland with 25 points

by: DAVID BRANDT/The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, drives past Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric, back right, to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX, Az. (AP) — Aron Baynes scored a career-high 37 points on a career-high nine 3-pointers, Dario Saric added 24 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-117 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Baynes was 9 of 14 from long distance and 12 of 23 overall. He also had 16 rebounds. Phoenix never trailed and made 19 3-pointers. It was a much-needed win for the Suns after they had lost four straight home games to hurt their already fading playoff hopes.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 25 points, and Damian Lillard had 24. 

