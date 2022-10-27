PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Thorns will take on the Kansas City Current in the NWSL title game on Saturday, but more than a championship trophy will be on the line, thanks to a friendly Twitter wager by the mayors of both cities.

“Sports betting may not be legal everywhere around here yet, but no one said anything about barbecue bets,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Both mayors are offering a taste of each city to the winner of the game. Lucas will potentially send some Kansas City BBQ to Portland, while Wheeler offered to send local craft beer to Kansas City.

“I know that the Thorns can bring this win home,” Wheeler said.

The game airs at 5 p.m. on KOIN 6.